1,000 students take part in APS’ sports fest

The third edition of inter-school sports fest ‘Desportivo 2018’ was organised by Army Public School Bolarum on August 31.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The third edition of inter-school sports fest ‘Desportivo 2018’ was organised by Army Public School Bolarum on August 31.The chief guest, Col GS Tomar, Dy.Comdt and Chief Instructor, 1 EME Centre inaugurated the event by releasing balloons and lighting the torch. This was followed by an introductory walk of all participating teams.

More than a thousand students from 18 CBSE schools such as CAL Public School, Foster Billabong, IVY League Academy, Bhavan’s Sainikpuri, DAV Safilguda, DPS Nacharam and Secunderabad, APS RK Puram and Golconda etc. participated in the sports fest. It was followed by an oath-taking ceremony led by the School Sports Captain Ananya Vasudeva.The chief guest encouraged the participants to continue to soar higher and stronger, both physically and mentally.

Various sports such as badminton, lawn tennis, volley ball, basket ball, athletics and swimming were organised. The budding players took part with great flair and fervour and were supported by equally motivating mentors. The school campus reverberated with enthusiastic cheers from the spectators. The eventful show came to an end with the prize distribution ceremony. APS Bolarum was appreciated by all the participating schools for meticulous conduct of the event.

