2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: A timeline of events

Here is the chronology of events relating to the August 25, 2007, Hyderabad twin blasts case.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:52 PM

2007 Hyderabad Lumbini blast (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Two of the five accused facing trial for the Hyderabad twin blasts of 2007 which left 43 dead and over 70 injured, were pronounced guilty by a special court today.

August 25, 2007: A bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) explodes at Lumbini Park claiming 12 lives, mostly students from Maharashtra and also 21 injured.

August 25, 2007: Blast in Gokul Chat eatery in Koti area, 32 persons dead, 47 injured.

January 2009: Alleged 'Indian Mujahideen' operatives Anique Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari arrested by the then undivided Andhra Pradesh Police.

March 2009: Two other accused -- Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik -- arrested.

May 2009: Chargesheet filed in Lumbini Park blast case.

May 2009: Chargesheet filed in connection with recovery of an unexploded bomb at Dilsuknagar.

June 2009: Chargesheet filed in Gokul Chat blast case.

June 2018: Trial against the accused shifted to a court hall located on the premises of Cherlapalli Central Prison from a court located in Nampally Court complex.

August 2018: Final arguments and counter arguments completed.

September 2018: Verdict delivered by local court.

Two 'Indian Mujahideen' operatives -- Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed AkbarIsmail Chowdhari -- convicted, while two other accused -- Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik -- acquitted.

