2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: Two accused pronounced guilty by court

By Online Desk

Akber Ismail Choudhury and Anique Shafiq, two accused in the 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blast case were pronounced guilty on Monday by a special court in Charlapally Central Prison.

Two more accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Ahmed and Sadiq Israr Ajmed were acquitted. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced next Monday. The judgement against Tariq Anjum, accused of harbouring the culprits before and after the blast was also reserved for the same date.

It may be recalled that two bombs exploded at Gokul chat and Lumbini park on the evening of August 25, killing 43 persons and injuring more than 70 persons.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Telangana Police had investigated the case and arrested the accused, all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

The five were produced before the court through video linkage from Cherlapally Central Prison.

The accused are Akbar Ismail Choudhary, Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed, Mohammed Taariq Anjum Ahsan, Farookh Sharfuddin Tarkash and Sadiq Israr Ahmed Sheikh, while Iqbal Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal are Amir Reza Khan are absconding.

The trial in the three cases began at the Metropolitan Courts Complex in Nampally but was shifted to a court at Cherlapally Central Prison in June this year.

The accused were charged under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act in connection with the blasts and also with regard to the recovery of an unexploded bomb found under a foot overbridge at Dilsuknagar area.

The agency had filed four charge sheets against the five accused and also named two other absconding accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal.

According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat while the unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chowdhari.

Tarik Anjum is accused of giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts.

(With ENS Inputs)