Home Cities Hyderabad

2007 Hyderabad twin blasts verdict today, security beefed up

The trial in the three cases began at the Metropolitan Courts Complex in Nampally, but was shifted to a court at Cherlapally Central Prison in June this year.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Dilsukhnagar blast site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The judgment in the 2007 twin blasts case will be pronounced on Tuesday by a local court. The verdict will be delivered at a special court hall set up at Cherlapally Central Prison where five of the eight accused in the case are lodged now.

The judgment which was supposed to be delivered on August 27, was deferred to September 4 by T Srinivas Rao, Incharge Judge for the II Additional Metropolitan Sessions court, who conducted the trial, as the verdict was not ready due to voluminous nature of the case.

It may be recalled that two bombs exploded at Gokul chat and Lumbini park on the evening of August 25, killing 43 persons and injuring more than 70 persons.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Telangana Police had investigated the case and arrested the accused, all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

The five were produced before the court through video linkage from Cherlapally Central Prison.

The accused are Akbar Ismail Choudhary, Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed, Mohammed Taariq Anjum Ahsan, Farookh Sharfuddin Tarkash and Sadiq Israr Ahmed Sheikh, while Iqbal Bhatkal,  Riyaz Bhatkal are Amir Reza Khan are absconding.

The trial in the three cases began at the Metropolitan Courts Complex in Nampally but was shifted to a court at Cherlapally Central Prison in June this year.

The accused were charged under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act in connection with the blasts and also with regard to the recovery of an unexploded bomb found under a foot over bridge at Dilsuknagar area.

The agency had filed four charge sheets against the five accused and also named two other absconding accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal.

According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat while the unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chowdhari.

Tarik Anjum is accused of giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
twin blasts case Heyderabad twin blasts case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The final Test will be played at the Oval from September 7 which will be the last time we will see English opener Alastair Cook in whites. (Photo | AP)
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India