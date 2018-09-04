Home Cities Hyderabad

Excise officials link Hyderabad's cocaine gang to Bangalore

n the two cases which were detected,  two people were apprehended in Hyderabad and the kingpins who supplied them with drugs were from African nations who were or residing in Bengaluru.

HYDERABAD: Two-days, after a Ghana national was caught with 100 grams of cocaine in Begumpet, an Ivory Coast national, was caught with 15 grams of cocaine at Lower Tank Bund by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Enforcement team. After receiving tip-off from their informers, Enforcement teams spread into the Lower Tank bund stretch and conducted route watch on Sunday afternoon. 

Late in the noon, they spotted and stopped Vtindn Guessan Yves (30) and seized 15 grams of coke from him. The Enforcement wing’s Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said that Guessan is a resident of Mittaganhalli, Bengaluru, and hails from Ivory Coast. 

Both from African nations
In the two cases which were detected by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department, two people were apprehended in Hyderabad and the kingpins who supplied them with drugs were from African nations who were or residing in Bengaluru.

Assistant Excise superintendent Anji Reddy said that a Nigerian gang led by Eves alias Hamza - who earlier worked as president of Nigerian Association - was operating from Bangalore. The gang recruited poor students from African continent who came to Bengaluru to pursue academics and sent them to sell drugs in Hyderabad, Goa and other places.  “As per Guessan’s confessions, two more people are involved. Guessan’s roommate Obum (a Nigerian) procured cocaine from Eves, who is kingpin,” Anji Reddy said. 

