Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman, kin demand Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's help

Parveen Begum who left for Oman on February 21 to start her job, is being made to work in many houses as a maid and is also being beaten by her employer.

Published: 04th September 2018 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (File| AP)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Mother of a woman, who was allegedly trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a job, has sought External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj's help to rescue her daughter.

The woman from Hyderabad is stranded in Oman and is being ill-treated by her employers. Last month, the family members of the woman had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard at Amberpet police station of Hyderabad city.

In his complaint, victim's husband Shaik Jhangeer, said that he and his wife Parveen Begum met with a travel agent named Javeed for a job in Oman. Jhangeer alleged that Parveen, who left for Oman on February 21 to start her job, is being made to work in many houses as a maid and is also being beaten by her employer. He also claimed that his wife is not receiving any payment in lieu of her services.

Speaking to ANI Noorjahan Begum, mother of the victim, said, "We were told by the agent that my daughter will be working in a hospital. After reaching there she informed us that she is being made to work in a home as a maid. The situation of my daughter was fine for the first three months, but after that, her employers started torturing her and she is now forced to work in multiple houses. She is also not given food and is requesting us for immediate rescue."

Noorjahan also said that her daughter's health has become worse and no medical care is being provided to her in the foreign land.

The family of the victim also asserted that the agent who helped the victim in getting the job is absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India