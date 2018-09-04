Meet the Bench Man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The open ground at G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, Shaikpet, turned into a school playground on Saturday as 4,000 school kids gathered for distribution of school benches. The event featured distributing 2,802 high school dual desks worth `1.06 crore for government and government-aided schools in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

The initiative was taken up by Rotary District 3150 of the 113 year-old Rotary International and Save Our Schools Task Force was organised as part of the two-day multi-district peace conference held in Hyderabad on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, ‘The Benches Man’ Ravi Vadlamani said that the aim of the initiative of school benches distribution is to see that no child sits on the floor at any school.

It is a basic thing and will contribute towards Rotary goal of 100 per cent literacy. Rotary Intl Dist Governor Dist 3150 Ramesh Vangala said that in the next two years, they will achieve their target of distribution of a total of five lakh school desks worth `100 crore. So far, 1.2 lakh benches worth `30 crore have been distributed by the team.