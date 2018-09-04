Minor takes dad’s car for spin, injures five in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student driving his father’s car for the first time, lost control of the wheel and hit a woman crossing the road at Chaitanyapuri on Monday evening. The vehicle further ran amok and rammed two bikes and injured four others.

According to police, the boy aged 17, a resident of SBI Colony under Chaitanyapuri police station limits, is the only son to his parents.

On Monday evening, when his parents were away from home, the boy took out the vehicle for a ride. S Saidaiah, Inspector Chaitanyapuri said a case under Sections 338, 336, 337 and 427 of IPC and on charges of driving without a license is booked against the boy, while the boy’s father Vamshikrishna is also booked.