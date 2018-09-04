Miscreants post message on social media, seek money for film critic Kathi Mahesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miscreants have allegedly posted a message on social media seeking money for film critic Kathi Mahesh’s day-to-day expenditure. In June this year, Kathi was externed from Hyderabad for six-months after he allegedly made profane comments against a section of people and deities. Through Twitter, a person Nandan Kumar, asked Hyderabad police to take action against Mahesh for the post seeking financial assistance.

The police asked Nandan to lodge a formal complaint. In the twitter post, it was mentioned that Kathi Mahesh was suffering financially after police externed him and that he is currently residing in Karnataka and does not have money for his regular expenditure.

Stating that Mahesh needs money, bank account details were posted too. “We are verifying whether it is a genuine post or if any miscreant had posted it by a fake account. Based on inquiries, the Cyber crime police will initiate action,” police said.