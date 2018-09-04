No Justice for victims families, pain continues: Asaduddin Owaisi on Hyderabad twin blasts verdict 

By Express News Service

After the special court hearing the case of twin blasts of 2007 in Hyderabad found two of the five accused not guilty, while a section of people including the victims and the bereaved kin decry investigation, voices in support of the acquitted accused who were earlier alleged to be operatives of Indian Mujahideen(IM) are growing louder.

In his first reaction, on twitter, following the much-awaited judgment in the twin blasts case that saw murder of 43 persons leaving over 70 others injured, Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said "FAROOQ & SADIQ have been in prison from 2009 & after 9 years Court finds them NOT GUILTY acquits them & their Lawyer ABDUL Azeem tells me evidence was circumstantial & eyewitnesses who where found after 1 yr of offence No closure/Justice for victims families Pain continues." (sic)

The special court on Tuesday found accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarqish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Sheikh not guilty. Whereas, another accused Mohd Tariq Anjum Ahsan's fate will be decided on Monday. The quantum of punishment for Ahsan who is facing charges for sheltering the accused before and after the blast, will also be pronounced on Monday, the court said.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek(MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan too reacted on Twitter. "2007 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case: Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary convicted. Two more accused in the case have been acquitted. Two out of the five accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish & Mohd Sadiq Israr Shaik has been acquitted... The Court will pronounce judgement on one more accused Tareeq Anjum on Monday, September 10. Accused Riyaz Bhatkal & Iqbal Bhatkal are absconding. Farooq & Sadiq have been in prison form 2009 and after long 9 years Court finds them NOT GUILTY.(sic)

Who will return their long 9 years spent in jail, who will punish those police officers who were responsible for arresting them and keeping them in Jail for 9 long years.



"Who will return their long 9 years spent in jail, who will punish those police officers who were responsible for arresting them and keeping them in Jail for 9 long years. Mecca Masjid Blast all accused get free and the Govt does not appeal in HC...?," he asked.