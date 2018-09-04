Home Cities Hyderabad

Students of Govt High School, NBT Nagar celebrate 100 benches

At the event Project 511 donated 100 benches to the school taking the benches donated so far to 23,714.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Project 511, an initiative of Hyderabad Round Table 8 (HRT8) on Saturday celebrated distribution of 25,000 benches drive at Govt High School, NBT Nagar. At the event Project 511 donated 100 benches to the school taking the benches donated so far to 23,714. The rest are scheduled to be donated to various government schools in the next 30 days, bringing the total donated benches to 25,000.

With the help of benches donation drive, Project 511 is trying to provide quality educational facilities for the underprivileged. Many of the leading corporates of Hyderabad  supported the initiatives. Actor Varun Tej and producer Suresh Daggubati were also part of the event and lent their support in spreading the word about the project. 

Adetya Agarwal, Chairman of Hyderabad Round Table 8 and Trustee of Project 511 said, “We are on course to finishing our existing initiatives and have started new initiatives based on learning outcomes.”
Managing Director & CEO of CYIENT Ltd Krishna Bodanapu said “We believe in the philosophy that sustained development of society is vital to the sustained growth of the businesses that exist within that community. This belief has led us to spend over 2% of our net profits towards CSR initiatives.”
Since its inception, Project 511 has worked with 1022 schools in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medchal and Medak  districts.

Cumulatively, it has touched the lives of more than 200,000 children in last 10 years. Project 511 focuses on two main areas - infrastructure and competency. The former area (infrastructure) deals with ensuring adequate blackboards, sanitation and seating for students, while the latter provides learning material and facilities. So far, Project 511 has execute building 83 classrooms, 6,820 blackboards and 23,614 seating benches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Project 511

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India