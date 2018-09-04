Students of Govt High School, NBT Nagar celebrate 100 benches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Project 511, an initiative of Hyderabad Round Table 8 (HRT8) on Saturday celebrated distribution of 25,000 benches drive at Govt High School, NBT Nagar. At the event Project 511 donated 100 benches to the school taking the benches donated so far to 23,714. The rest are scheduled to be donated to various government schools in the next 30 days, bringing the total donated benches to 25,000.

With the help of benches donation drive, Project 511 is trying to provide quality educational facilities for the underprivileged. Many of the leading corporates of Hyderabad supported the initiatives. Actor Varun Tej and producer Suresh Daggubati were also part of the event and lent their support in spreading the word about the project.

Adetya Agarwal, Chairman of Hyderabad Round Table 8 and Trustee of Project 511 said, “We are on course to finishing our existing initiatives and have started new initiatives based on learning outcomes.”

Managing Director & CEO of CYIENT Ltd Krishna Bodanapu said “We believe in the philosophy that sustained development of society is vital to the sustained growth of the businesses that exist within that community. This belief has led us to spend over 2% of our net profits towards CSR initiatives.”

Since its inception, Project 511 has worked with 1022 schools in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medchal and Medak districts.

Cumulatively, it has touched the lives of more than 200,000 children in last 10 years. Project 511 focuses on two main areas - infrastructure and competency. The former area (infrastructure) deals with ensuring adequate blackboards, sanitation and seating for students, while the latter provides learning material and facilities. So far, Project 511 has execute building 83 classrooms, 6,820 blackboards and 23,614 seating benches.