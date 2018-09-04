Two of five accused found guilty in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two of the five accused facing trial in the twin blasts case of 2007 where two bombs ripped through Hyderabad killing 43 and leaving over 70 injured, were pronounced guilty by a special court here today. The quantum of punishment against the convicts Akber Ismail Choudhury and Anique Shafeeq Sayeed will be announced on Monday. On the other hand, two other accused were acquitted and judgment against another has been postponed to next hearing on Monday.

The much-awaited verdict after years of trial was earlier expected on August 27 but was postponed to today. The court found accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarqish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Sheikh not guilty. Whereas, accused Mohd Tariq Anjum Ahsan's fate will be decided on Monday. The quantum of punishment for Ahsan who is facing charges for sheltering the accused before and after the blast, will also be pronounced on Monday, the court said.

While five alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives were arrested following the blasts, two others including alleged mastermind Riyaz Bhatkal have been absconding. Investigators had found the blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park just months after the bomb blast at Mecca Masjid to be a revenge attack.

The judgment was delivered in the morning by T Srinivas Rao, in-charge of second additional chief metropolitan magistrate court, in a special court at the court complex inside Cherlapally central prison campus. Though there were talks about pronouncement of verdict over video conferencing, all the five accused were produced in the court on Tuesday.



The public prosecutor, K Surender, for whom the acquittal of two accused has come as a setback, said after going through the judgment copy against the two acquitted persons further course of action would be decided.

Meanwhile, the victims of the twin blasts are not very happy with the acquittal of two accused. Decrying failure in investigation and prosecution and demanding justice they have made an open request for an audience with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It may be recalled that the blasts at Gokul Chat Bhandar and Lumbini park on August 25, 2007 left 43 persons dead and more than 70 injured.

Four cases were initially registered at police stations concerned, after which Telangana state's (then AP) OCTOPUS (Organisation for Courter Terrorist Operations) had taken over the investigation. The Counter Intelligence Cell of Telangana police (then AP) took over the investigation in the final stage and filed chargesheet against all the accused persons.

The Cherlapally central prison saw deployment of heavy forces on Tuesday ahead of the final judgment in the 2007 blast case.