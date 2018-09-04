Home Cities Hyderabad

Virasam slams arrests of activists

Professor M Haragopal, who condemned the arrest of revolutionary writer Varavara Rao, said that in a democratic country people have the right to express their views.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Varvara_Rao_PTI

Revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case being produced at a court in Pune on Wednesday Aug 29 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of Virasam and other social activists condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for “using” the Pune Police to raid human rights activists across the country. They also attacked the arrest of poet P Varavara Rao and others. At a round table meeting held on Monday, they claimed that the situation created by the BJP government was “worse than the Emergency”. 

Professor M Haragopal, who condemned the arrest of revolutionary writer Varavara Rao, said that in a democratic country people have the right to express their views. He claimed the BJP had failed to fulfil its promise of providing jobs to youngster after coming to power and was resorting to such steps instead. 

KV Kurmanath, whose house was also searched, said the Pune Police did not produce warrants for searches and arrest of his maternal uncle Varavara Rao. He also alleged that the purported letters calling for the assassination of the Prime Minister “were a creation” of the Pune Police. 

“When Pune Police questioned me about a particular book in my house, I explained to them that it was about Telangana martyrs. However, our local cops told them it’s Maoist literature,” claimed Kurmanath, also alleging that both the TRS and BJP governments were losing popularity and were taking such steps keeping the upcoming elections in mind. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virasam activists arrest NDA government P Varavara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India