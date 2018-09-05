Elderly couple end life due to ill health in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over health issues, an elderly couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kapra lake. Based on clue from an auto driver and their clothes, spectacles and footwear lying on the bund, police traced the bodies of Uppala Kashayya (75) and Uppala Sulochana (68) on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the couple settled in Gandhinagar under Kushaiguda police station limits over three decades ago, with their three kids. For the past few years, they have been staying with their younger son Ravi.

Recently, Sulochana suffered a paralytic stroke, after which Kashayya also suffered a similar stroke. Though they recovered, Kashaya developed memory related complications. On Monday, they left home saying they were going to hospital. They hired an auto rickshaw to Kapra lake. When they did not return even by night, their family members searched for them and later lodged a complaint with Kushaiguda police.

On Tuesday morning, police got a clue from an auto driver who recognized their pictures and told them that he heard them discussing about offering rituals to ancestors at Kapra lake. Police could trace the auto in which they travelled to the lake.

“At the lake, we found their belongings and family members also identified them. Kashayya’s body was recovered immediately, while search is on to retrieve Sulochana’s body. A case was registered based on a complaint by their son Ravi. They could have taken this step due to ill health. However, we are investigating into all angles,” said K Chandrasekhar, Kushaiguda inspector.