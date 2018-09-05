Hurray! Metro scales 2-crore ridership mark 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could suggest an overwhelming patronage of metro rail by Hyderabadis, the ridership touched the magic figure of 2 crore (20 million) on Tuesday. This was announced by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL).

It was only in November last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the metro rail stretch between Miyapur and Nagole in the presence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.“Today, I am delighted and I am very thankful to all Hyderabadis for welcoming and embracing Hyderabad metro rail services in an overwhelming manner.

We have touched this number earlier than expected with only the Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur operational stretch, and we are sure that these numbers will increase manifold with the inauguration of Ameerpet-LB Nagar stretch,” managing director KVB Reddy said.Moreover, the last and first mile connectivity has improved and there are many options available once a commuter detrains at a station to reach his or her destination, he added.