Home Cities Hyderabad

Hurray! Metro scales 2-crore ridership mark 

In what could suggest an overwhelming patronage of metro rail by Hyderabadis, the ridership touched the magic figure  of 2 crore (20 million) on Tuesday.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could suggest an overwhelming patronage of metro rail by Hyderabadis, the ridership touched the magic figure  of 2 crore (20 million) on Tuesday. This was announced by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL).

It was only in November last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the metro rail stretch between Miyapur and Nagole in the presence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.“Today, I am delighted and I am very thankful to all Hyderabadis for welcoming and embracing Hyderabad metro rail services in an overwhelming manner.

We have touched this number earlier than expected with only the Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur operational stretch, and we are sure that these numbers will increase manifold with the inauguration of Ameerpet-LB Nagar stretch,” managing director KVB Reddy said.Moreover, the last and first mile connectivity has improved and there are many options available once a commuter detrains at a station to reach his or her destination, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age