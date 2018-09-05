Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizam museum theft: Guards asleep, CCTV cameras non-functional

A day after priceless antiques were stolen from the State Museum in Nampally, security guards found sleeping and buying sarees while on duty.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

The gold tiffin box that was stolen from Nizam's museum. (File | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A middle-aged woman sifts through sarees while the salesman produces more options for her.  She is accompanied by her colleague who admiringly looks at a pink saree priced at Rs 500. 

No, these are not your regular shoppers at the saree showroom in Begumpet. They are security guards on duty and it is all happening at the State Museum in Nampally Tuesday afternoon. 

This comes a day after thieves stole priceless antiques from the Nizam’s museum in Pathargatti. 
On Tuesday, the two women were in charge of guarding the gallery which hosts invaluable bronze figures from the Vijaynagar and Chola period.

To top it off, none of the CCTV cameras in the museum are non-functional. D Ramulu Naik, Assistant Director of State Museum said, “The CCTV cameras are currently not working and have to be repaired.” 

The middle-aged woman at the gallery, when asked about the same, said: “We tell visitors that the cameras are activated and that they are being watched.” 

Right opposite to Naik’s office is the museum's most prized possession — a 2,353-year-old Egyptian mummy, which was reportedly brought to Hyderabad by the son-in-law of VI Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan, who had then acquired it for 1000 pounds. 

Since the CCTV camera lodged on the ceiling in front of the mummy gallery is not operational, anyone can go in and tamper with it. 

There is also a serious lack of manpower in the museum. Naik said, “There are five security guards and four officials in the museum, out of which two remain off on any given day.”

Another security official, manning the Buddhist gallery in the main building, was fast asleep. When asked if he had any pressing matters to tend to, he said, “I am awake when there are more people.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizam museum Nizam museum theft Nampally museum theft CCTV cameras Security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age