Nizam Museum theft: Suspects caught on tape, cops question guards 

Taking cognisance of the matter, Additional Commissioner of Police Shikha Goel, said that access was easy for people through other buildings.

The two men who are suspected to have stolen the artifacts on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CCTV footage of the Masjid-e-Asna-e-Ashri mosque located behind the Nizam’s Museum in Pathergatti has captured the first visuals of the two young men who allegedly stole priceless artefacts on Sunday night.

The 15-second clip, recorded on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, shows unidentified masked men coming out of a small by-lane beside the mosque, which also runs along the Nizam’s Museum building wall.

D Prasad Rao, Additional Inspector of Mirchowk PS said, “The CCTV captures the moment while they were fleeing after stealing the antiques.”

Rao said that the thieves hopped onto the Nizam Museum property by accessing one of the house that borders the museum building.

They allegedly went to the roof of the house, then jumped onto the Nizam’s Museum roof which is merely metres away.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Additional Commissioner of Police Shikha Goel, said that access was easy for people through other buildings.

“We are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again. There should be alarms and high definition CCTV cameras," Goel said while ensuring that the accused persons would be arrested soon.  

Meanwhile, city police are also looking at the role of any insider, if any, in the heist and have completed interviewing the security guards of the museum. 

