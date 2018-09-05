Home Cities Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport gets energy efficiency award

The award was received by Vijay Rathod, head (passenger terminal building - engineering), on behalf of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has been presented with the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit award at the 19th National Award Ceremony for ‘Excellence’ in Energy Management organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here recently. 

The award was received by Vijay Rathod, head (passenger terminal building - engineering), on behalf of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) from Ajay Mishra, special chief secretary in the Telangana government’s department of energy and social welfare, and Pankaj Kumar, secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

GHIAL chief executive officer SGK Kishore said, “We are happy to receive the award. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to serving passengers and is testimony to our efforts to the make the best use of the energy resources available.

As a responsible corporate citizen, GHIAL is committed to exploring best-in-class energy-efficient solutions. As a part of our #PassengerisPrime programme, we have deployed several eco-friendly measures like  e-cars among others.”

