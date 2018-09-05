Home Cities Hyderabad

We have been asking for more guards, cameras: Officials at Nizam’s museum

A security guard at the museum said that the museum needed to be technologically equipped considering the vast amount of priceless treasures housed in the museum.  

The gold tiffin box that was stolen from Nizam's museum. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The theft of the Nizam’s artifacts from the Nizam’s museum has taken the State by storm and made people question whether the State’s treasures were safe.  As soon as the news broke, museum officials were blamed for letting such a brazen burglary happen. On Tuesday, speaking to Express, security officials at the museum agreed that the current protection detail was not enough, perhaps indicating the inevitability of what happened.

A security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that they had been asking the Nizam’s Jubilee Pavillion Trust, which manages the museum, to beef up security but to no avail. “We have been asking the trust for better security infrastructure for a while now. We need at least 30 CCTV cameras, as opposed to the 10 we have now,” he said. 

“Moreover, there should be solar fencing along the wall and near the openings to ward off future intruders,” he said. Solar fencing, as the name suggests, works on solar energy and zaps any object or animal that touches the fence with an electric shock. “Also, presently there are eight security guards and we have to hire more. The management has always been noncommittal about our demands,” he said adding that a meeting would be held soon to discuss how many more security guards should be hired.

Mohammed Rubab, a security guard at the museum said that the museum needed to be technologically equipped considering the vast amount of priceless treasures housed in the museum.  

Rubab, who mans the gallery where the wardrobes of the Nizam VI Mahbub Ali Khan are displayed, pointed towards the ventilators and said, “These ventilators are not even steel guarded like the ones in the gallery from where the artifacts got stolen. These are barricaded by wood and are easily breakable.”

