In a positive trend, over 48 children from Hyderabad Shishu Vihar have found their forever homes!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a positive development, over 48 children from women development and child welfare (WDCD) department’s Shishu Vihar found their forever homes this year. The Shishu Vihar in Hyderabad, has over 218 children, more than last year when only 58 children from the home were adopted in 12 months as against 48 in six months this year.

The data also highlights that in just six month’s time, the in-country adoptions have peaked over last year. It suggests that the waiting period for adopting a child has come down considerably and that parents now are more open-minded.

“This year’s numbers are a shade better because more babies are coming in the safe custody of the state than those getting sold off or illegally adopted. It speaks of the improving sensitisation given by Anganwadi workers at the grass roots, sensitising the third or fourth time mother to surrender the baby but not sell or abandon it,” said Ramulu, regional joint director of women and child welfare.

Among those adopted in the city are nine babies from Nalgonda’s Shishu Gruha where four baby deaths took place at the beginning of the year. The frequent deaths of infants were blamed on the department’s failure to expedite the adoption process. Though officials admit that an increase in the adoption rate is also indicative of more abandonments, the children are finding homes more quickly than before.

This year, the department, along with social workers and district child protection officers (DCPOs), have conducted about 1,000 home studies to expedite the process and help children get specific care. “Generally, people opt for babies aged below 3 or 4 years who are difficult to find. But the trend is slowly changing,” adds Lakshmi, joint director.