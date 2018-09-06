Home Cities Hyderabad

In a positive trend, over 48 children from Hyderabad Shishu Vihar have found their forever homes!

The data also highlights that in just six month’s time, the in-country adoptions have peaked over last year.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a positive development, over 48 children from women development and child welfare (WDCD) department’s Shishu Vihar found their forever homes this year. The Shishu Vihar in Hyderabad, has over 218 children, more  than last year when only 58 children from the home were adopted in 12 months as against 48 in six months this year. 

The data also highlights that in just six month’s time, the in-country adoptions have peaked over last year. It suggests that the waiting period for adopting a child has come down considerably and that parents now are more open-minded.

“This year’s numbers are a shade better because more babies are coming in the safe custody of the state than those getting sold off or illegally adopted. It speaks of the improving sensitisation given by Anganwadi workers at the grass roots, sensitising the third or fourth time mother to surrender the baby but not sell or abandon it,” said Ramulu, regional joint director of women and child welfare. 

Among those adopted in the city are nine babies from Nalgonda’s Shishu Gruha where four baby deaths took place at the beginning of the year. The frequent deaths of infants were blamed on the department’s failure to expedite the adoption process. Though officials admit that an increase in the adoption rate is also indicative of more abandonments, the children are finding homes more quickly than before.

This year, the department, along with social workers and district child protection officers (DCPOs), have conducted about 1,000 home studies to expedite the process and help children get specific care. “Generally, people opt for babies aged below 3 or 4 years who are difficult to find. But the trend is slowly changing,” adds Lakshmi, joint director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WDCD Shishu Vihar adoption child adoption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt