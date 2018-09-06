Home Cities Hyderabad

No more samosa and vegetable biryani at Ikea

The move comes after social media was abuzz with pictures of caterpillar being found in biryani sold at the Ikea store.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Swedish furniture brand Ikea has temporarily suspended the sale of vegetarian biryani and samosa at its store in Hitec City. The move comes after social media was abuzz with pictures of caterpillar being found in biryani sold at the Ikea store.

In a statement, Ikea spokesperson said the brand was voluntarily stopping sales of “two of its most appreciated products.” It added that this was in view of food quality and customer health because a customer had “encountered a foreign object in the dish he ordered.” It further said: “IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain. IKEA India has initiated an internal review in order to take any corrective actions as needed.” 

“Our team of health inspectors and other officials inspected the food court at Ikea. Food samples have been collected and will be sent for testing,” informed V Mamatha, Deputy Commissioner, Serilingampally zone, GHMC, had then told Express. “Even plastic used in the food court were less than 50 microns, which is a violation and we imposed a fine of `11,500,” she had said.

E Sudershan Reddy, assistant food controller - GHMC, had then observed that the food court had no mechanism to segregate waste generated in its kitchen. “The dry and wet waste is being dumped together which also amounts to violation of our waste segregation regulations. The company has shown negligence and we will be issuing a show cause notice after analysis,” he said. Even the food handlers were found to be unhygienic according to GHMC as they did not trim their nails.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vegetable biryani Ikea samosa Hitec City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt