TSRTC’s Electric buses launched

HYDERABAD: Electric vehicles (EV), buses to be precise, in public transport is a reality now in the city. After the introduction of two-wheelers and four-wheelers in consumer segment by several private companies in the city, the State has taken heed in ensuring that EV vehicles are operated among the various public transport systems.

Olectra— BYD announced that its eBuzz K9 electric buses have been put under commercial operations under TSRTC. The first lot of five zero-emission electric bus eBuzz K 9 model were flagged off on Wednesday. These buses are part of contract for deployment of 40 AC electric buses which TSRTC has awarded on Gross Cost Contract basis to Olectra-BYD. The balance 35 electric buses will be deployed in due course.

Comfortable ride

12-meter long AC low floor buses

Capacity of 39 + driver to ply from different locations in the city to the RGIA Airport.

Supported by Kneeling Mechanism, these buses provide convenience to specially-abled and senior citizens while boarding or getting down from the bus.

The lithium-ion battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 250 plus kms in a single charge.

It also has regenerative braking system which enables the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The battery can be fully recharged in between 4-5 hours.

It has Electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable travel.