Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC’s Electric buses launched

 Electric vehicles (EV), buses to be precise, in public transport is a reality now in the city.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Electric vehicles (EV), buses to be precise, in public transport is a reality now in the city. After the introduction of two-wheelers and four-wheelers in consumer segment by several private companies in the city, the State has taken heed in ensuring that EV vehicles are operated among the various public transport systems. 

Olectra— BYD announced that its eBuzz K9 electric buses have been put under commercial operations under TSRTC. The first lot of five zero-emission electric bus eBuzz K 9 model were flagged off on Wednesday.  These buses are part of contract for deployment of 40 AC electric buses which TSRTC has awarded on Gross Cost Contract basis to Olectra-BYD. The balance 35 electric buses will be deployed in due course.

Comfortable ride 

12-meter long AC low floor buses
Capacity of 39 + driver to ply from different locations in the city to the RGIA Airport. 
Supported by Kneeling Mechanism, these buses provide convenience to specially-abled and senior citizens while boarding or getting down from the bus.
The lithium-ion battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 250 plus kms in a single charge. 
It also has regenerative braking system which enables the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The battery can be fully recharged in between 4-5 hours. 
It has Electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Electric vehicles Hyderabad public transport TSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt