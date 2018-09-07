Choppadandi candidate put on hold

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: All eyes will be on Choppadandi assembly constituency in the next few days. Telangana Rashstra Samithi released a list of 105 of its candidates for the upcoming elections. However, the party has not announced the candidate from Choppadandi and has put it on hold. It may be mentioned that the party has allowed most sitting MLAs, except for a couple of exceptions, to contest elections once again.

It is learnt that, a day before the announcement, ZPTCs and MPTCs met CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and requested him to not give the ticket to current Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha. They told Rao that Shobha had, a few days ago, disrespected Arnakonda single window Gaddam Chikka Reddy at the inauguration ceremony of a fire station in the town.

She had pushed him off the stage, ultimately leading to a chaos. The group said that they were vexed by Shobha’s attitude and her arrogant behaviour. Recently, Chukka Reddy, speaking to the media said that the incident had caused him much shame and vowed to take the issue to the CM’s notice. Similarly, ZPTCs also expressed that they were insulted by Shobha on a number of occasions.

Shobha’s husband Gallanna had recently created a ruckus at a toll plaza and this was also mentioned to the chief minister. Meanwhile, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar followers celebrated the dissolution of the assembly on Thursday.

Babu Mohan out, Kranthi Kiran in Andole

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Babu Mohan got the shock of his life on Thursday when he found his name missing from the TRS candidates list released by the party. Rao, and other senior leaders, had sent out feelers in the past that some sitting MLAs would be replaced based on their performance, and also to induct fresher faces.

Babu Mohan, who joined the TRS in 2014 from TDP, is being replaced by Chanti Kranthi Kiran, a journalist. In the past, Kiran had contested and won the ZPTC election from RC Puram as a candidate from Congress. Sources said his main rival would be former deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha who will fight on the Congress ticket.