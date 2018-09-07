Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held in Hyderabad for transporting Rs 66.5 lakh cash by train to Mumbai

The arrested persons have been identified as Satyesh Bhagath, Dinesh Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Lalith Kumar.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police seized rs 66.5 lakh cash in denominations of Rs 2,000, 5,00 and 100 | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Government Railway Police, Hyderabad on Thursday arrested four persons for transporting huge amounts of cash in boxes to be transported to Mumbai via parcel service. Police seized `66.5 lakh cash in denominations of `2,000, `5,00 and `100. To avoid police vigil, the accused packed the cash in a box with slippers and other material. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Satyesh Bhagath, Dinesh Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Lalith Kumar. The key accused Lalji, manager of Andhra parcels, is absconding. Railway police Inspector Srinivas said that they were conducting frisking operation at the railway station. They noticed seven boxes were being transported to Mumbai from the city. 

“On noticing such boxes that were brought to shift to Mumbai by train, we collected them and verified the contents. We found huge amount of cash in two of the seven boxes. The  total amount was `66.5 lakh. It was revealed that the accused indulged in transporting huge cash by hawala rather than officials transactions,” the inspector said. The police registered cases and would hand over the cash to IT officials for further investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality