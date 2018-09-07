Home Cities Hyderabad

Get ready to be enthralled

Headed by Shobana herself and the Kalarpana Ensemble which earned rave reviews, Trance is sure to make heads turn in the city of musical and dance connoisseurs.

Published: 07th September 2018 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Padma Shri Shobana, one of the greatest Bharatanatyam dancers of our generation, is presenting a one-of-its-kind dance drama “Trance” from 7 pm onwards today, at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Madhapur.The dance drama throws light on Lord Shiva, avatars of Lord Vishnu and the Biblical character Mary Magdalene, fusing them with ease. A rare melange of Indian classical music and electronic music would be showcased. 

Headed by Shobana herself and the Kalarpana Ensemble which earned rave reviews, Trance is sure to make heads turn in the city of musical and dance connoisseurs. Mridangam player Anantha R Krishnan and keyboard player Prudhvi Rajasekhar will be joining this magical ensemble.

Hosted by event management firm Eleven Point Two, the tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com with prices ranging from `500 to `5,000. For more details, contact 6303753008. The New Indian Express is the media partner for this dance extravaganza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality