Get ready to be enthralled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Padma Shri Shobana, one of the greatest Bharatanatyam dancers of our generation, is presenting a one-of-its-kind dance drama “Trance” from 7 pm onwards today, at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Madhapur.The dance drama throws light on Lord Shiva, avatars of Lord Vishnu and the Biblical character Mary Magdalene, fusing them with ease. A rare melange of Indian classical music and electronic music would be showcased.

Headed by Shobana herself and the Kalarpana Ensemble which earned rave reviews, Trance is sure to make heads turn in the city of musical and dance connoisseurs. Mridangam player Anantha R Krishnan and keyboard player Prudhvi Rajasekhar will be joining this magical ensemble.

Hosted by event management firm Eleven Point Two, the tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com with prices ranging from `500 to `5,000. For more details, contact 6303753008. The New Indian Express is the media partner for this dance extravaganza.