Great Art Comes from the Heart: Sandro Miller

HYDERABAD : Sandro Miller, the noted photographer from Chicago, has fallen in love with Hyderabad and its food while he explored its alleys and crannies. It’s the faces of people that attract him the most, especially their eyes which he captures with his Nikon. The layers open slowly leading the way to the deep well a person houses within himself. That’s how when you look at his series of cancer survivors and prisoners, you find happiness emanating from their faces. He talks about the reason behind this gaiety, his muse John Malkovich and how Instagram is destroying true art. Excerpts:

How much have you separated the influence of celebrated photographer Irving Penn from your works, especially when you were inspired by his portraits of Picasso?

When I saw Irving’s work, I knew what I wanted to do. I studied not just his opuses for years, but of Yousuf Karsh and Richard Avedon as well. When I saw his works, I knew what I wanted to do. At the same time, a lot of my inspiration came from the great painters like Caravaggio, Leonardo Da Vinci, Rembrandt, and Dali.

Vermeer’s technique of light really fascinates me especially the source of light. You look at his works and find a small window throwing beautiful light. Irving also studied the great painters. This is where my inspiration for light comes from. I go deep back in history in the 16th and 17th century and the painters of Renaissance. Irving’s project ‘The Workers of New York’ inspired me a lot. He would bring to his studio people of different occupations: chimney sweepers, cleaners, chef, firemen and he’d click their portraits in black and white. I saw it and made a decision to go to Morocco and photograph its people and their occupations in my way with a light which was raw and wasn’t refined what Irving used.



Talking about light, for shooting ‘Migrant Mother’ you took months to get the right kind of light. What was it that you were looking for?

John Malkovich and I were recreating the images. I studied the old masters’ images for months to dissect the lighting. I’d click the shot, load it in my computer and blow it up really big to see the eyes. A person’s eyes show the deep reflection coming from his/her soul. It also tells you about the light source which is used. Natural light is really difficult to recreate. The day I clicked the final shot there was a soft light overhead, though it was not sunny. I had to look back in the 1930s for proof-sheets. When you pay homage you do it with perfection. And nearing perfection requires a lot of hard work and plenty of time.

You have done brilliant portraits of cancer survivors and prisoners. They all look happy and strong in the photos…

I myself am a cancer survivor, of the fourth stage. This is my second life. When I work with survivors, there is unity and empathy. My goal was to show life after cancer. Pain is a blessing, because you realise that every single day is incredibly important.

My project was to empower their new-found beauty after the disease. They were all going back to their work after the traumatic time. I also had a project called ‘Finding Freedom’ of prisoners coming out from behind the bars. I shot 80 portraits while they were going home while one of my friends taught them to write poetry. And we developed a book on this.



How much do you see your artworks shaping your commercial photography?

In several ways. Without my creative work, I’d not be as relevant today that I am as a commercial photographer. Creative directors want to work with people who are artistic. These are the people who work for the soul. It’s my personal work which wins me awards. I love to look at books that auction houses have for photography especially Sotheby’s and Christie’s. I love vintage photography and see what the masters have created. Sometimes I go back to 1900 and look at the work that a genius like E.S. Curtis did.

How do you see your photography evolving when combined with other artworks?

When a person dedicates his life to any medium of art and he stays on that path for a lifetime he’s only going to master that. You reach a point when you get confident of getting an excellent shot and it has got nothing to do with the equipment. You can give me a $20 camera and I will get a beautiful shot for you. Great art comes from the heart.



Your work with actor-director John Malkovich spans around two decades. How do you see the

artist and the muse metamorphosing as one?

This is about two artists who have complete respect for each other, for the style of artwork. I chose to work with him because I know he is a genius and incredible to work with. We both strive for perfection. We both study each other’s work. He and I work together in similar ways. ‘We’ come up with an idea and not ‘I’.



You once said that you wanted people to get reacquainted with the classics, but how do you see that happening especially in an era of smartphones?

The younger generation is not studying the masters. Many of them don’t know the value of hotography. Look at Instagram, and 95 per cent of it is terrible. That’s not how you look at photography! To look at photography you go to a gallery or a museum or buy a book to see the double-page spread. You just don’t look at the images, you study them! Social media is destroying photography. The new excellent is ‘mediocre’! Great works take years.



Do you see India as next destination for portraits?

India would be a splendid country for me to come and work. I’d love to come here and spend a few months. I already got several wonderful shots. I am sure my project here will be incredible.



Your message to the young photogs…

Study the masters. We need to realise that everything has been done. There’s nothing ‘new’ which is really being created. You make the decision not your phone!

