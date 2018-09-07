Home Cities Hyderabad

Hopes of city Mayor, Deputy Mayor dashed: Names don’t show up in list 

Published: 07th September 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disproving the rumours that several sitting MLAs, including those who defected from the TDP, would not be given the party ticket to contest next Assembly elections, TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has renominated almost all sitting MLAs for the party ticket.

Only C Kanaka Reddy, the MLA from Malkajgiri, and M Sudheer Reddy from Medchal are unlikely to get the party ticket and their names did not figure in the first list announced on Thursday.  Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who tried desperately for ticket to contest the Uppal Assembly seat, was ignored and the TRS decided to field B Subash Reddy from Uppal.

At the recent ‘Pragathi Nivedana Sabha held at Kongara Kolan in Ibrahimpatnam, Rammohan worked tirelessly for its successful conduct. Likewise, deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also tried vainly for ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills. Banjara Hills corporator Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, daughter of TRS secretary-general and Rajya Sabha member K Kesava Rao, is another hopeful who sought to be fielded from the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Serilingampally division Corporator V Jagadeeshwar Goud also made serious attempts for party ticket but the party TRS overlooked him and decided to field sitting legislator Arekapudi Gandhi. Khairatabad corporator P Vijaya  Reddy, daughter of the late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy, is another hopeful.   

The TRS decided to field the following sitting MLAs again from various constituencies situated in Greater Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Sanathnagar), T  Padma Rao (Secunderabad), G Sayanna (Secunderabad Cantonment),  K P  Vivekanand (Qutbullapur), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), T Krishna Reddy (Maheshwaram), T Prakash Goud (Rajendra Nagar) and Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally).

