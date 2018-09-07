Is it possible to live forever?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A three-day national symposium on ‘Materials in Healthcare’ is being held at School of Science, GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad inaugurated by CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra on September 6. He graced as chief guest on this occasion and released the proceedings.“We can make organisms live shorter or longer by changing their genetic makeup.

We can reactivate the adult stem cells and repair tissues. We can grow and replace defective organs. Therefore, there is a possibility to make death as optional,” spoke Dr Rakesh Mishra.Dr Mishra said that we can make new organisms of different shape, size, GMOs, and products in plants/animals. He opined that a lot needs to be understood on this topic, and life can be made easier through three aspects – “Scientist – explore the unknown and more sustainable; Teacher – educate and new generations knowledge-based society and technologies – develop techniques/new machine/improve agriculture”.

Dr VK Jain, director, CBS-DAE, Mumbai and President, Society for Materials Chemistry; Dr V Venugopal, former director, Radiochemistry, Isotope Group, BARC, Mumbai; Prof MS Prasada Rao, Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam, Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Hyderabad, Prof GA Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science also took part in the inaugural session. Participants across India from BARC, ICT, TATA Institute, Mumbai are presenting their research papers. The symposium ends today.