Oh So Special

HYDERABAD : How do you feel when you are served different flavours of the southern region which surprisingly release heat but don’t set your mouth on fire? Well, at Dakshin, ITC Kakatiya Hyderabad try Chef’s Special spread. Sakala Sankara has curated the menu. We begin with the five varieties of chutneys that they serve on a shiny brass thhali covered with a fresh banana leaf.

You enjoy the colourful dollops of brinjal, coconut, peanut, mango and gongura with the fritters or the small papads. While the tangy-hot tastes linger in your mouth they bring Telangana kodi roast, fried chicken prepared with select spices, garlic and green chillies. You do feel the heat but not so much that it makes you run for water.

Says chef Sakala, “I use simple ingredients for the dishes as too many condiments destroy the taste.” And true to his words the next dish Pachi Mamidikai Korameen Masala offers the varied flavours of fresh water fish cooked in gravy made with raw mangoes. You can bite into the chunks of the tangy fruit while you taste the delight with plain steamed rice. The taste leaves you wondering if it was prepared at your home.

To add more to you plate is Royyala Pulao, prawns in rice cooked with spices and fried onions. The taste is, true to its name, royal with a hint of spice. cooked with fluffy rice it is served from a handi. For more flavours we try Mutton Podi Fry, lamb prepared with Telangana style of cooking which tasted a bit spicy but balanced when eaten with appam, though the combination can appear a bit dry to several people.

For me it worked well given the bland and sharp tastes mingle with each other that sit almost perfectly on the taste buds. Those looking for vegetarian delights have limited options with Mokka Wada, fried sweet-corn patties prepared with onions and green chillies. The only other veg dish is Dhapalam, mixed vegetable curry cooked with Andhra recipe. We round off our food with crispy hot bobbatlu prepared with pure ghee. The chef’s table food promotion is on till September 30 for lunch and dinner. Price: Approx `2,500++ per head

