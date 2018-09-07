Home Cities Hyderabad

Two protests on the day Assembly was dissolved

While teachers from 194 Model Schools staged dharna at Commissioner and DSE office, another protest by employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan protested in front of Pragathi Bhavan.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:24 AM

Contract workers protest at CM camp office, in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the government felicitated teachers from government-run educational institutions, Hyderabad saw two separate protests by the teaching fraternity on Thursday. While teachers from 194 Model Schools across TS staged dharna at Commissioner and DSE office, another protest by employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in front of Pragathi Bhavan at Begumpet resulted in traffic disruption. Officials in education department told Express that the protests were called at last minute when teachers realised that Assembly would be dissolved. 

“Teachers are disappointed. In 2014, TRS had promised that all contract employees would be made permanent. But not a single contract teacher was regularised,” Chava Ravi, general secretary, TS United Teachers Federation, said. E Raghunandan, TS Teacher Federation state president, said teachers are feeling cheated because none of the promises made in the May 16 meeting fructified.

