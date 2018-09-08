Colleges witholding certificates to face music

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite directions from the University Grants Commission (UGC), colleges in the state continue to retain students’ original certificates, which were collected at the time of admission, and refuse to return them later, citing fee dues. Coming to the rescue of such students, a local RTI activist has taken it upon himself to initiate legal action against such college managements.

Accordingly, college managements can be booked under Sections 383, 384 and 420 of IPC, pointed out Vijay Gopal, president of Forum Against Corruption. So far the forum has received complaints against seven colleges including Marri Laxma Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MLRITM), Dundigal.

“Refusal to return the original certificates is illegal and we will initiate legal action tomorrow against the principal and management of MLRITM under Sections 383, 384 and 420 of IPC besides lodging complaints with the police and the local education authorities concerned,” said the activist.

Though the forum issued notices to over 400 colleges on August 15, barring Aurora PG College, Ramanthapur, which returned the certificates of a student, who owed the college `1.4 lakh, within 24 hours, none of the other colleges returned the certificates. Further, students wishing to withdraw admission cannot be forced to pay the fee for the entire course as it would amount to extortion.

Colleges, however, allege they are withholding certificates only as a security against students who have not cleared dues. “If a student discontinues studies after studying a year he will still have to pay the fee for that year because he has utilised the services of the college for that duration.

We are also exploring legal options for action against such students who refuse to pay fees,” said Marri Rajashekar Reddy, chairman, MLRITM. Dr Goutham Rao, president, State Engineering Colleges Managements Association, said that there would have been no such nuisance had the government released the fee reimbursement amounts on time.

Notices issued

All colleges offering B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, B.Planning and Pharm-D courses in TS were issued notices that withholding original certificates of students after admission is illegal.

Legal and illegal fees

TS Council of Higher Education said in reply to an RTI enquiry that barring the tuition fee, a one-time annual fee of `2,000, special services fee of `1,000, common services fee of `1,500 and the recognition fee of `500, the collection of donation, admission fee, etc., under any name is not legal