Three-member gang arrested for supplying explosives 

A three-member gang that was illegally transporting explosives in huge quantities was nabbed by Special Operations Team of Shamshabad.

The explosives that were being transported by the gang | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member gang that was illegally transporting explosives in huge quantities was nabbed by Special Operations Team of Shamshabad. The trio was found supplying explosives including gelatin sticks and detonators to persons who were involved in carrying out blasts at construction sites. There were 750 gelatin sticks and 470 electrical detonators in their vehicle. 

The accused D Krishna, G Narsimha and another G Narsimha, along with the seized explosives have been handed over to Rajendranagar police station for further inquiry.  Based on a tip off, police intercepted a mini truck near the police academy at Himayath Sagar under the limits of Rajendranagar. On searching, they found huge quantities of gelatin sticks and electrical detonators. On inquiry, the accused committed to the crime and also revealed that they had stolen the explosives from a stone crusher at Pragnapur in Siddipet district. “They claim to have stolen the material from a stone crusher, but the details have to be verified. 

If their claim is true, the stone crusher management also has to face action for being negligent on their stocks,” said S Venkat Reddy, Sub-Inspector Special Operations Team, Shamshabad. The accused have been handed over to Rajendranagar police station for further inquiry.

Gelatin sticks being supplied
The trio was found supplying explosives including gelatin sticks, detonators to persons who were involved in carrying out blasts at construction sites

