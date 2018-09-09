Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad street vending to be formalised

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has proposed to prepare a comprehensive city street vending plan that acts as a strategy guideline for all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to carry out grassroots level implementation of the Telangana Street Vending Scheme in the state.

It is aimed at identifying and categorising existing street vendors across all ULBs in the state, develop city street vending plans to assess infrastructure development needs, identify land requirements for vendor zoning to design interventions for grassroots level implementation for facilitation of allocation and reallocation of land. 

As a first step to better govern urban street vending activity in the ULBs barring GHMC, State Government commissioned Telangana Street Vending Scheme in 2016. The scheme was commissioned for state level implementation of the Central Government mandated “The street vendor (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act of 2014.” 

Presently there is no proper city vending plan in place for the ULBs. In order to achieve the broader outcomes, MEPMA called for proposals for selection of consultants for setting up of Project Management Unit for implementation of Support Urban Street Vendor (SUSV) programme for MEPMA for a period of three yearsThe main components that were proposed to be carried out as per the scheme will be to identify and categorise existing street vendors across all ULBs in the state, developing  city street vending plans to assess infrastructure development needs, identify land requirements for vendor zoning in the ULBs to accordingly design interventions for grassroots level implementation, establishing mechanisms to increase financial inclusion and extend state government welfare schemes among beneficiaries of the vending community. 

It is aimed to capture gaps and areas of livelihood of vendors requiring interventions for successful creation and implementation of street vending plans, undertake randomised control trails (RCTs) for assessment of behaviour mapping of vendors against chosen parameters.

 

