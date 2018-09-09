Open drains give nightmares to Hyderabad's Chintal residents

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Be it the open storm water drainage pipelines, overflowing manholes, or the pending relaying of roads, for the residents of Chintal, a step outside their homes is enough to remind them of the myriad of problems their localities face. Take, for instance, the biggest colony in the ward Bhagath Singh Nagar, where several drains lie open, posing a threat to pedestrians.

Sai Aravind, a local, pointed out that in several places in Chintal and adjacent areas, where open drains have turned into a nightmare. “People are throwing garbage in it. Also, the mosquito menace has increased manifold. In fact, a toddler recently died after contracting a vector-borne disease ,” he said. Even at Chandrayan Nagar and its peripheral areas, it’s a common sight to see water overflowing from the manholes.

“You see those stack of pipelines (pointing to nearly 100 prefabricated pipelines stacked together), they have been lying there for six months. No one has bothered to begin the work. The corporator hardly comes to our area to ask us about our issues,” said S Mukesh, a local.

When contacted Rashida Begum, corporator of the ward, admitted that several issues were yet to be addressed, “While there are 40,000 voters here, there are 1 lakh residents. This is causing an increased load on the drainage lines. We know that there are several works pending, but we got a stormwater drainage system constructed exclusively to curb water stagnation during the monsoon,” she said.

Of the twenty-five colonies in the ward, Mission Bagiratha pipeline connections have been sanctioned to only 15 colonies. “The water is being supplied on uneven days,” said T Ashok, President, Bhagat Singh Nagar.