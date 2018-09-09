Home Cities Hyderabad

Seven-year-old branded with hot spoon by dad, step-mom in Hyderabad

The incident came to light, when neighbours rushed to the boy’s rescue, when he started screaming unable to bear the pain.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old boy was severely beaten up by his father and branded with a hot spoon by his step-mother at Narayanaguda here on Friday. The incident came to light, when neighbours rushed to the boy’s rescue, when he started screaming unable to bear the pain.

Though the couple turned away them saying it was their family issue, the neighbours alerted police, who rescued the boy and arrested the couple Shaikh Waris Ahmed and Shaikh Arshiya. The boy was later handed over to his maternal grandparents after medical check-up.

According to police, Waris hailing from Kadapa, had married Shaikh Suniya and the couple had a child Shaikh Mohammed Ahil. In 2015, Suniya died of ill health, after which her parents took away the child with them, but Waris told them that he would take care of his child and brought him back.   Later in 2016, he married Arshiya and shifted to Hyderabad.  

Arshiya used to harass the boy often. On Friday, when the boy did not listen to her, Waris started beating him with his leather belt, after which Arshiya branded the boy with a hot spoon on his body, police said.
“A case under Juvenile Justice Act and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons  was registered against the parents. They were arrested and sent to remand,” said D Karnaker Reddy, sub-inspector of Narayanaguda police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality