Seven-year-old branded with hot spoon by dad, step-mom in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old boy was severely beaten up by his father and branded with a hot spoon by his step-mother at Narayanaguda here on Friday. The incident came to light, when neighbours rushed to the boy’s rescue, when he started screaming unable to bear the pain.

Though the couple turned away them saying it was their family issue, the neighbours alerted police, who rescued the boy and arrested the couple Shaikh Waris Ahmed and Shaikh Arshiya. The boy was later handed over to his maternal grandparents after medical check-up.

According to police, Waris hailing from Kadapa, had married Shaikh Suniya and the couple had a child Shaikh Mohammed Ahil. In 2015, Suniya died of ill health, after which her parents took away the child with them, but Waris told them that he would take care of his child and brought him back. Later in 2016, he married Arshiya and shifted to Hyderabad.

Arshiya used to harass the boy often. On Friday, when the boy did not listen to her, Waris started beating him with his leather belt, after which Arshiya branded the boy with a hot spoon on his body, police said.

“A case under Juvenile Justice Act and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons was registered against the parents. They were arrested and sent to remand,” said D Karnaker Reddy, sub-inspector of Narayanaguda police station.