SK Joshi says Automated MLP at Nampally will lead to new developmental activities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nampally area considered to be part of the Old City will be transformed into an urban space once the Multi-Level Parking (MLP) becomes operational, Telangana Chief Secretary and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Chairman, SK Joshi said on Saturday.Performing the ground breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Pooja) for the 15 floors automated MLP at Nampally, near Handloom House, adjacent to MRO office on Saturday, he said that this would be the first automated MLP in the state with an ultra-modern building with prefab technology.

He further said that as desired by the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the first automated MLP is being developed at Nampally area to usher in new developmental activities in the Old City. He wanted the agency to see that the MLP is completed in the stipulated nine months period which will be a record for a 15-storeyed parking complex.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy said the Nampally MLP is the first of over 40 MLPs being developed on government sites belonging to different organisations in PPP mode with HMRL as a nodal agency as per the directives of MAUD Minister, KT Rama Rao. RFP is under preparation for inviting bids for the remaining MLPs with emphasis on latest automated parking technologies and making them hubs of activity with several facilities, he added.

The MLP coming up at Nampally will be India’s most sophisticated automated MLP system is being developed on PPP mode by HMRL. It will be developed in a half acre land (2,000 sq.mts) belonging to HMRL by private sector concessionaire with an investment of about `55 to `60 crore. An ultra-modern building consisting of 15 floors will be built by the Concessionaire.