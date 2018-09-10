Bharat bandh: A little test before mega 2019 polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It will be a show of strength for the TPCC cadre in the State while observing the nation-wide bandh call given by the Congress on Monday to protest the rising fuel prices. If the TPCC wants to test the waters of its cadre strength, ahead of the elections, mobilising its members will be the first thing on its agenda. From the booth level workers to the constituency in-charge, the meticulousness in organising Monday’s bandh will be a reflection of the party’s strength at the grass root level.

The Congress party workers are also, now, compelled to make the nation-wide strike a success in the State after the scathing attack it spewed on the TRS after the Pragati Nivedana Sabha, the meeting which saw just over 5 lakh people in attendance. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday, hinted at the same by urging of its members to actively take up the matter of increasing fuel prices and spread the perils of it to a majority of the people and make the strike a success.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao addressed a press conference and attacked the Prime Minister and its party for failing to curb the increase in fuel prices. “The prices of petrol and diesel are growing without any limits resulting in the increase of prices of essential commodities. If the same continues, it will prove tough for all of us,” he said.

Even its youth congress committee headed by Anil Kumar Yadav, son of Anjan Kumar Yadav, is gearing up to hold wide-spread protests in the State. “In the entire nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said its one-nation one-tax after introducing GST. Why isn’t it still applicable for petrol and diesel which is still dependent on crude oil,” he said.

Meanwhile, ex MLA from Malkajgiri constituency Akula Rajender met AICC secretary RC Khuntia to talk about his rejoining into the party fold. He is likely to be back on his home turf from where he was elected to be an MLA between 2009 - 2014. In 2014, he joined the TRS and is set to leave the party after not being featured in the first list of 105 candidates. Ramakoti also joined the Congress along with 200 youth from Secunderabad Cantonment, who were earlier part of the TRS.