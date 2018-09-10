Hyderabad: Now, dumpyards to get CCTV cameras 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to put a check on the irregularities taking place in the Sanitation department and also keep track of proper garbage disposal and mismanagement taking place in four GHMC Parking Yards and 20 Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS), the GHMC has decided to install Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVs) soon.

Based on the civic body’s requestt, the Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS) conducted a survey at three out of the four parking yards and 20 GTS regarding this. Based on its survey, the TSTS had finalised an empanelled agency and submitted a report month to GHMC last month. Based on the survey, as many as 50 CCTVs are required at the three dumping yards. This will come at an estimated cost of `49.77 lakh.

Similarly, the survey has finalised 142 CCTVs for the 20 GTS costing around `1.99 crore. It may be mentioned here that most of the CCTVs installed here have become defunct due to lack of maintenance. The CCTVs at the garbage transfer stations will help the corporation monitor garbage collection and management system. The civic body proposes to keep a tab on the amount of garbage entering the area in trucks and whether or not they are disposed properly.GHMC officials said that each garbage transfer station will have six to eight CCTVs and 10 to 24 CCTVs will be installed at the parking yards.