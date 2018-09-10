Hyderabad twin bomb blast: Two get death sentence, one awarded life imprisonment

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The two convicts in the twin bomb blasts and Dilsukhnagar bomb blast cases at Hyderabad, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohd Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, were given death sentence by a special court on Monday.

The bomb blast at Gokul Chat Bhandar and Lumbini Park in August-2007, rocked the city killing 43 people and leaving 70 more injured. The records will be sent to High Court and there after the death sentence will be executed. However, the convicts are likely to appeal against the judgment in higher courts.



Besides sentencing the two of the five accused to, the court has also found another accused Mohd Tariq Anjum Ahsan guilty and he was awarded life sentence. He was accused of providing shelter to the Indian Mujahideen operatives-who planted the bombs in the city. A civil engineering graduate, Anjum provided shelter to the accused in Delhi before and after the blasts.



The case which which got dragged for eleven long years has started to reach conclusion when the Special Court on September 5 convicted Shafique Sayeed and Akbar Ismail Chowdhari. While the two were sentenced to death and Anjum Ahsan was awarded life sentence, two more accused Farookh Sharfuddin Tarkash and Sadiq Israr Ahmed Sheikh were acquitted earlier on September 5.