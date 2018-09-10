Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad twin bomb blast: Two get death sentence, one awarded life imprisonment

Two other accused, Farooq Sharfuddin and Sadiq Ahmed Sheikh, were acquitted for lack of evidence while the fate of a fifth accused will be decided next week.

Published: 10th September 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

2007 Hyderabad Lumbini blast (Photo | File/AFP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The two convicts in the twin bomb blasts and Dilsukhnagar bomb blast cases at Hyderabad, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohd Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, were given death sentence by a special court on Monday.

The bomb blast at Gokul Chat Bhandar and Lumbini Park in August-2007, rocked the city killing 43 people and leaving 70 more injured. The records will be sent to High Court and there after the death sentence will be executed. However, the convicts are likely to appeal against the judgment in higher courts.

Besides sentencing the two of the five accused to, the court has also found another accused Mohd Tariq Anjum Ahsan guilty and he was awarded life sentence. He was accused of providing shelter to the Indian Mujahideen operatives-who planted the bombs in the city. A civil engineering graduate, Anjum provided shelter to the accused in Delhi before and after the blasts. 

The case which which got dragged for eleven long years has started to reach conclusion when the Special Court on September 5 convicted Shafique Sayeed and Akbar Ismail Chowdhari. While the two were sentenced to death and Anjum Ahsan was awarded life sentence, two more accused Farookh Sharfuddin Tarkash and Sadiq Israr Ahmed Sheikh were acquitted earlier on September 5. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2007 Hyderabad Twin Blast Tariq Anjum Indian Mujahideen Gokul Chat Lumbini Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike