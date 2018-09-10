Narendra Modi is Prime Minister only to Hindu nationalists: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The Prime Minister of people who believe in Hindu nationalism,” that’s how Asaduddin Owaisi termed Narendra Modi at the conference. Speaking at the ISB conference, he said: “The biggest contribution of Modi has been insecurity. Despite getting a historical mandate, Modi has presented himself to be the PM of people who believe in Hindu nationalism and not Indian nationalism. While the former is exclusive, the latter is inclusive. So ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” is just a facade.”

Countering Owaisi, BJP MLC Ramachander Rao made it clear that they believe in “Indian cultural nationalism”. “We believe that all Indians, including Muslims and Dalits are Indians first. We have the highest number of Dalit MLAs in our party,” he said.

“Modi has condemned the cow lynching. We have to keep in mind that these are unrelated incidents and the anti-BJP media, and misinformation on social media is spreading hatred against the BJP,” he said. In the same breath he also claimed: “Sentiments of the majority can’t be hurt for appeasement politics.”