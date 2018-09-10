Home Cities Hyderabad

Narendra Modi is Prime Minister only to Hindu nationalists: Asaduddin Owaisi

Despite getting a historical mandate, Modi has presented himself to be the PM of people who believe in Hindu nationalism and not Indian nationalism.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The Prime Minister of people who believe in Hindu nationalism,” that’s how Asaduddin Owaisi termed Narendra Modi at the conference. Speaking at the ISB conference, he said: “The biggest contribution of Modi has been insecurity. Despite getting a historical mandate, Modi has presented himself to be the PM of people who believe in Hindu nationalism and not Indian nationalism. While the former is exclusive, the latter is inclusive. So ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” is just a facade.” 

Countering Owaisi, BJP MLC Ramachander Rao made it clear that they believe in “Indian cultural nationalism”. “We believe that all Indians, including Muslims and Dalits are Indians first. We have the highest number of Dalit MLAs in our party,” he said.

“Modi has condemned the cow lynching. We have to keep in mind that these are unrelated incidents and the anti-BJP media, and misinformation on social media is spreading hatred against the BJP,” he said. In the same breath he also claimed: “Sentiments of the majority can’t be hurt for appeasement politics.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Hindu nationalism Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality