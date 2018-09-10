Home Cities Hyderabad

Patient’s chain stolen from ICU

Two chain snatching incidents were reported on the city outskirts on Saturday.

Published: 10th September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two chain snatching incidents were reported on the city outskirts on Saturday. While one incident took place at Saroornagar, the second incident took place at  Shamshabad, inside a special ward of a private hospital. According to police, CH Laxmamma(70) from Kothur in Rangareddy district was admitted to LIMS hospital for treatment on Wednesday. On Friday night, she was shifted to the ward from ICU, after which her son Laxma Reddy gave her a gold chain weighing 3.5 tolas.

Laxma Reddy told police that though his mother refused to take the chain, the hospital staff told not to worry and it will be safe with her in the hospital.However, on Saturday, when he came to give her breakfast, he did not find the chain on her neck and asked her, but she was also clueless. 

He immediately took it to the notice of the hospital authorities, but when there was no action from them, he approached  police and registered a case.Dasru Naik, Detective-Inspector said an unidentified person was found entering the ward at around 4 am, as per the CCTV footages.In the second incident at Champapet, Vedavathi, a 48-year-old housewife, was returning home from a shop, when a bike-borne miscreant approached her and snatched her gold chain weighing 4 tolas and sped away. A case has been registered. 

