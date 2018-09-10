Speeding bus kills three people waiting to cross road at Gachibowli, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monday morning began on a grief note as three people who were waiting at a bus stop to cross the road, were crushed under a speeding bus at Gachibowli crossroads in Hyderabad.

The incident which took place at 7 am involved a bus number 216 from Lingampally to Koti route, driving above the speed limits and catching the office goers unaware.

Prima facie observations revealed that the three were crossing the road when the overspeeding bus crashed into them.

"They were standing at the bus stop and trying to cross the road when the bus came at full speed. The incident took

place near the bus stop. Investigations are going on," said Ram Babu, Inspector, Raidurgam Police.

The driver of the bus fled the scene after the incident took place. A case under IPC section 304 (A) for causing death

by negligence has been registered.

While the identity of the deceased hasn't been identified yet, one of them has been identified as

Janardhan.

Their bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Police are trying to collect CCTV footages and speak to the eyewitness to know how did the ghastly accident occur.