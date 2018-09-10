Youth repulsed by divisive politics: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Divisive politics has either repulsed youngsters or politicians haven’t done enough to inspire youngsters to come out and vote, politicians including those from TDP, TRS, BJP, Congress and MIM agreed to on Sunday.

Owaisi criticised BJP’s role in discouraging youth from taking an interest in politics. “As part of StartUp India, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was allocated Rs 10,000 crore. However, not even 10 per cent have been spent. Similarly, for Skill India, 18 lakh for given training and not even 7 per cent were given placement. We as politicians haven’t been able to inspire them. That is the truth.”