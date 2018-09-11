Ex-Congress MLA Jayaprakash Reddy held in Passport fraud, trafficking case in Hyderabad

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Senior Telangana Congress leader and former MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, was arrested by the police in human trafficking and passport fraud case, here on Monday night.

He was arrested under the charges of impersonation, forgery, cheating, human trafficking and passport act, according to Market police here on Tuesday.

According to police, the former Congress legislator in 2004 allegedly trafficked a woman and two children from Hyderabad to US by obtaining a forged passport in the name of his family members.

Reddy, who is a strongman in Sangareddy district, would be produced before the local court today.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have condemned the arrest of Jagga Reddy and alleged that the caretaker Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state is misusing its power by arresting opposition leaders.