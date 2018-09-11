Home Cities Hyderabad

Hands That Tell Tales

Preeti Vasudevan took a good five years to bring her newest project, ‘Stories By Hand’, to fruition.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Karan Pillai
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Preeti Vasudevan took a good five years to bring her newest project, ‘Stories By Hand’, to fruition. It all started when the Chennai-born dancer, who is trained in Bharatanatyam, signed up for a residency programme at New York Live Arts (NYLA), an organisation that focuses on movement-based arts.

“One day while discussing the ideas for a new project, I was asked if I could use hand gestures as a medium of expression, perhaps after they saw me using a lot of hand gestures on my own while talking,” she shares. One thing led to another, and soon enough she premiered the show at NYLA last November, accompanied by collaborators like Paul Kaiser (literary dramatist), Robert Wiezel (lighting designer) and Paul Jacob (composer).

Down the memory lane
‘Stories By Hand’ is a direct consequence of her exposure to Western contemporary dance, after having been mentored by experts like Don Redlich, Sarah Stackhouse and the late French ballerina Violette Vardy, plus her subsequent course on dance studies at Laban Centre, London. 

However, staying true to her roots (she was trained by the acclaimed dancers VP Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan), Preeti has based this performance on Bharatanatyam itself, incorporating  basic hand movements of the dance form into this show. An autobiographical performance, it is divided into three parts — Relationships, The Dancing Body and Death — and had its national premiere in Chennai at The Park’s New Festival. While the first part explores the effect of family relations on her life, the second portrays the challenges faced by a dancer. The third talks about a personal tragedy. 

Making sense of it all
“The main aim is to show the important role gestures play in our lives and how it is heavily associated with memory,” she says, adding that this is a kind of storytelling that the audience will be able to relate to, as there will be corresponding narration as well. “The whole point is to immerse the audience into the stories, that have been chosen randomly from my life and have no preset sequence. The viewers should be able to connect the dots themselves at the end of the show,” she signs off.The event is on September 18 at 7 pm at Savitribai Phule Auditorium, University of Hyderabad

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival