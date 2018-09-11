Hyderabad to get 5,170 VVPATs from Bengaluru on September 17

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the proposed early polls to the Telangana State Assembly, the required Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for Hyderabad district will arrive here from Bengaluru on September 17.

The requirements submitted by the Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore to the Telangana chief elelction officer (CEO) have been okayed. GHMC officials told Express that the corporation would receive 6,120 balloting units, 4,780 controlling units and 5,170 VVPATs. These voting equipment will arrive from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Benguluru, and will be stored at different centres in the city with foolproof security arrangements.

Compared to 2014 Assembly elections, additional 65 polling stations have been identified for the ensuing Assembly polls, as against 3,761 polling stations in 2014, now they have been increased to 3,826 poling booths, GHMC officials said.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) which would conduct the general elections in the state at appropriate time, CEO, Telangana issued instructions to GHMC has prepared the list of officers who have completed three years in service in Hyderabad District and would be shifted to other districts. CEO told GHMC to prepare the list in advance and keep ready with them to take necessary action in accordance to the instructions as and when issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

They are also told to fill up the vacancies of Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

3,826 Total number of polling stations in Hyderabad

Names of 15 Assembly constituencies

Musheerabad, Malakpet, Amberpet, Khairatabad,

Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally, Karwan,

Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta,

Yakuthpura, Bahadurpura,

Secunderabad and Secunderabad Cantonment