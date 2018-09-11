Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to get 5,170 VVPATs from Bengaluru on September 17

They are also told to fill up the vacancies of Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

Published: 11th September 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the proposed early polls to the Telangana State Assembly, the required Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for Hyderabad district will arrive here from Bengaluru on September 17.

The requirements submitted by the Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore to the Telangana chief elelction officer (CEO) have been okayed. GHMC officials told Express that the corporation would receive 6,120 balloting units, 4,780 controlling units and 5,170 VVPATs. These voting equipment will arrive from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Benguluru, and will be stored at different centres in the city with foolproof security arrangements.

Compared to 2014 Assembly elections, additional 65 polling stations have been identified for the ensuing Assembly polls, as against 3,761 polling stations in 2014, now they have been increased to 3,826 poling booths, GHMC officials said.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) which would conduct the general elections in the state at appropriate time, CEO, Telangana issued instructions to GHMC has prepared the list of officers who have completed three years in service in Hyderabad District and would be shifted to other districts. CEO told GHMC to prepare the list in advance and keep ready with them to take necessary action in accordance to the instructions as and when issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

They are also told to fill up the vacancies of Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

3,826 Total number of polling stations in Hyderabad
Names of 15 Assembly constituencies
Musheerabad, Malakpet, Amberpet, Khairatabad,
Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally, Karwan,
Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta,
Yakuthpura,  Bahadurpura,
Secunderabad  and Secunderabad Cantonment

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana State Assembly EVMs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike