Home Cities Hyderabad

Water your plants while on vacation

Picture this. You’re holidaying in the Maldives.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayukhini Pande
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Picture this. You’re holidaying in the Maldives. Your plants are taken care of by a watering system that is smart enough to know the difference between thirsty herbs and dry-loving cacti, and avoids watering outdoor plants on rainy days. It even sends you updates every morning on how your green babies are doing. Excited? Skeptical? Whichever way you swing, the seeds of smart gardening are already sewn.

What is Smart Gardening?
In marketing parlance, even a timer-based watering system is smart. But a hard-core techie would contest that it is smart only when it has some intelligence, at the very least, collects some data around your plants ­—how much light are they receiving, how moist is the soil, is it going to rain today? It becomes a tech gardener’s dream come true, if the device can also take some actions based on this data - like releasing fertilisers when soil nutrients are low. 

Measuring is easy. Interpreting is not
It is easy to set up systems with smart sensors that measure all kinds of things — soil moisture, light intensity, ambient temperature and humidity. Most DIY tech gardeners achieve this with relative ease. But the real challenge is to know what those numbers mean.  Is 40,000 lux of sunlight good enough for your Basil? Does 60% soil moisture mean you are overwatering your expensive orchids? Making sense of data for tens of thousands of plants across contexts is one of the biggest challenges of designing smart gardening devices. Currently, we lack a common plant database that can be referred to for interpretation, that tech gardeners can build upon — perhaps a linux of gardening.

Why does it matter?
If you’re an amateur gardener, who just can’t tell the difference between ‘moderate’ and ‘low’ sunlight, or between ‘over’ and ‘under’ watering, data-assisted gardening can help demystify plants and accelerate your learning. If you work hard but can’t really garden harder, garden bots can still make sure you wake up everyday to some greenery. Smart gardening can spread the joy of plants to people beyond the handful of passionate gardeners.  

Market Realities
We’re still at the very beginning of smart gardening. Most commercially-available devices are less than five years old in the market, with forbidding prices. The cheapest available smart pot costs $69 (approximately Rs 5,000) for one potted plant, making it more for hobbyists than masses. Whether consumers are going to pay more or how the products coming out are going to align better with what they value are still open questions.

Too smart?
As with all new technologies, smart gardening comes with its own philosophical dilemma - how smart is too smart? With devices that make plants mobile, ostensibly to chase the sun, but against their evolutionary habit, or devices that make plants dance to demand water, it seems there might be such a thing as taking it too far.(The author is co-founder of greenopia.co)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival