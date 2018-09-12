India’s first ever student-centric Startup Fest in Oct

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KrazyBee, a micro-lending platform, says it will provide a platform for college going students to embark on their entrepreneurial journey during HedNxt Startup Fest 2018. This is a student-centric start-up fest, where KrazyBee &WPS have joined hands to encourage the entrepreneurial aspirations of college-going students. HedNxt, conceived as a student-centric Startup Fest, is an initiative by KrazyBee, which is an e-commerce platform and Online Instalment Store for students. HedNxt is sponsored by Mi-Incubator and Kingsoft (WPS) who are KrazyBee’s Program and Technology Partners for the event. Welike is KrazyBee’s official media partner for HedNxt Startup Fest 2018.

This competition is open to both college students and entrepreneurs to bring them all under one umbrella and showcase their ideas which have the potential to create a change for a better tomorrow. It will also provide a special platform for college students to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas, and the best idea even stands a chance of getting funding.

Gowrinath Raghava, COO of the firm said, “Participating college students will get a chance to interact directly with, and pitch their business idea to mentors and VCs and even raise funds for their start-up. The student start-up ecosystem in India currently lacks structured business planning abilities. The Hednxt has a three-layered approach: NexTalk: It is a communication and collaboration platform where upcoming entrepreneurs at the college level get to interact with successful startup founders and learn from their journey. Startup Hunt: The students then get a chance to present their startup idea to an eminent panel of successful founders, mentors, and angel investors; Recognition: The ideas with the maximum potential get awarded for their efforts across various categories.

The registration for college students is open until September 30. The first list of selected startups will be released on October 5, post which the selecting committee will meet these startup owners in their respective cities. On October 20, the final list of the top 30 startups will be released.

The finale is scheduled to take place in Bangalore from October 26– 27. The top 3 startups will be rewarded with prize money of ` 3 lakh each from WPS and ten startups handpicked by Xiaomi will be incubated by Mi-Incubator for 16 weeks. The three best startups will win `1 lakh at the event.