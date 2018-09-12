Home Cities Hyderabad

Living life king-size: Two thieves ate in Nizam’s diamond-studded tiffin box

We don’t know if Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur ate from his diamond-studded golden tiffin box, but two thieves from the city actually did!

Published: 12th September 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The golden tiffin box retrieved from the burglars | R Satish Babu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We don’t know if Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur ate from his diamond-studded golden tiffin box, but two thieves from the city actually did! City police were shocked to find that the duo, who had stolen the tiffin box that is worth over Rs 100 crore and a few other valuables from the Nizam Museum, were eating from it. Indeed, they wanted to lead a king size life.

Luck, however, didn’t favour them for long as they were nabbed on Monday. The jewel thieves -- Mohammed Ghouse Pasha (23) and Mohammed Mubeen (24) -- are childhood buddies and distant relatives. They grew up at Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Mubeen, police say, worked in Saudi Arabia for a while and is suspected to have made contacts in the international black market there. 

After returning to Hyderabad, Mubeen happened to visit the museum, as a tourist. Impressed by the valuables he had seen, he devised a plan to steal them. Though the duo managed to steal the tiffin box, a gold cup and saucer set, and gold tea spoons, they had also set their eyes on the gold-cased Quran exhibited at the museum. Just before they could set their hands on it, they heard the aazan from a nearby mosque. They considered it a “divine warning” and left without it.  

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar was beaming on Tuesday, relieved of having solved the case that had put his department in the dock. Flanked by his team, including Additional Commissioner Shikha Goel, he held a press conference to explain how the crime was executed.

The duo, he said, had conducted several dry runs before the actual heist. 
On the intervening night of September 3 and 4, they reached the museum through the Mata-ki-khidki side. They went to the terrace of the adjacent residential building and from there reached the roof of the museum. Mubeen volunteered to slide in to the gallery through the 2x4 feet ventilator while Ghouse stood guard. After the heist, they fled through the same route.  

To avoid being tracked by CCTV cameras, the duo travelled haphazardly through bylanes instead of main roads. “They felt insecure about carrying the 2kg tiffin box with them, so they buried it in a pit in an open area near the Rajendra Nagar dairy farm,” Anjani Kumar said. They then proceeded towards Zaheerabad, where their bike broke down.  

They ditched the bike there and took a bus to Mumbai and holed up in a hotel. “They went to Mumbai to scout for potential buyers. However, they could not find any takers there. They were nabbed on their return to the city,” said police. The stolen valuables have been recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur golden tiffin box Nizam Museum Jewel thieves

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival