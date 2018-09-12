Home Cities Hyderabad

Rain inundates parts of Hyderabad

After almost a fortnight of dry spell prevailing across the city, Tuesday saw a heavy downpour catching the denizens by surprise as many were caught in the untimely rain.

Vehicles parked along a water-logged street get submerged while the people wade through as rains refuse to stop, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R Sathish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After almost a fortnight of dry spell prevailing across the city, Tuesday saw a heavy downpour catching the denizens by surprise as many were caught in the untimely rain. Not to mention the long trail of traffic jams witnessed across the city after the hour-long continuous rain at several places in the city.  Asif Nagar, Charminar, and Serilingampally recorded the highest rainfall at 6 cm during the evening hours. Several places across the city saw an upward of 3 cm rainfall making a larger part of the city flood with stormwater. 

